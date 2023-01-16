ThisDay Style’s January Cover Proves Sam Adegoke Is A Style Star!

Nigerian-American actor Sam Adegoke is ThisDay Style‘s stunning January cover star. Photographed by Jolaoso Wasiu Adebayo and interviewed by Ayò Lawal, Sam talks to the publication about growing up in Minnesota, starting acting in the church, leaving a successful career to pursue his dreams, the need for African representation, and of course, his love of art and clothing design.

For this issue, the Dynasty star is styled by the talented Moses Ebite in all Nigerian designer pieces. On the cover, Sam looks incredible, rocking a green plaid two-piece from TJWHO paired with black patent leather shoes featuring chunky soles.

His second look featured a multi-coloured, oversized long coat and pant set from RÉ LAGOS teamed with a black shirt and matching boots. For his third look, Sam opts for an orange Aso oke double-breasted suit from P E P P E R R O W, accessorized with chunky multi-coloured beads and silver rings. For his final look, he dons an Emmy Kasbit blue Aso oke double-breasted suit featuring the designer’s signature 1890 motif.

Read excerpts from the interview below.

On his menswear collection

Yeah… I’ve had two collections out. I’m a big motorcycle head and didn’t have a car in my first five years in LA. So I wanted to create something suitable for my lifestyle – Safe and stylish. I have a creative eye and wanted to create menswear pieces that I hadn’t seen. I was putting a lot of money into it, but I had to set it aside because I started to feel like a jack of all trades. I had too many things on my plate, juggling acting, designing, and my non-profit work, plus I still had my job. I started to lose the joy in it because it was something I was doing to try and survive versus doing it for creativity.

On his favourite African designer at the moment

Definitely more than one! There’s kkerelé, Ethnik Africa. THIS IS US – got several pieces, Orange Culture, Emmy Kasbit. I don’t want to pretend like I know them all. There are definitely a few that I’m discovering. Attending the Homegrown at ALÁRA really helped me discover a few more. African designers are doing amazing things; even better, they are doing it right from here and for us. I like that we are getting more credit for our creativity.

Credits

Interview: @TheAyoLawal

Photography: @Adebayophotographer

Production: @ClickNGN

Styling: @MosesEbite

Project Coordinator: @EniafeMomodu

Grooming: @Davesucrestudio