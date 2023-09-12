Banke Kuku is Devastatingly Gorgeous on THISDAY Style’s Latest Cover

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Renowned Textile Artist and Fashion Designer Banke Kuku exudes timeless elegance in the latest issue of THISDAY Style.

In the cover story, Banke delves into her artistic journey, her unique design philosophy, and the evolving landscape of Nigerian fashion, offering a glimpse into her forthcoming collection from her eponymous brand, aptly named “Eden.”

As anticipated, Banke is gracefully adorned in her creations. As you may already be aware, her brand specialises in elevated loungewear. Picture a halter maxi dress adorned with the brand’s monogram, complemented by coordinating gloves, a vibrant slip dress, and exquisite two-piece sets.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On how fashion and art influenced your creative journey

My first memories of fashion and art are from primary school; I won several art prizes, including the textiles prize at prep school a few times. I have always been creative, and I knew it was something I could never and would never let go of. My fashion journey has been a natural progression: from primary to secondary school to art college at Central Saint Martins and Chelsea College of Art and Design, and then to joining the industry, working for fashion houses Burberry and Jasim Di Milo. Eventually, my side hustle, freelancing as a textile designer, became my main hustle, owning my lifestyle brand, Banke Kuku.

On the inspiration behind her luxury fashion brand

I started my fashion label to complement my interior line. Banke Kuku is a lifestyle brand. I wanted to create pieces that you could wear at home and feel fabulous in and also throw on a pair of heels and go out in and still feel amazing. I call this occasional loungewear. We mainly work with the softest silks, which are so comfortable and, at the same time, glamorous.

The brand was born in 2019, just a few months before the COVID lockdown of 2020. There was an increasing demand for luxurious loungewear as people were at home and wanted to feel dressed up and comfortable at the same time. We needed to keep our prints vibrant and playful during this period to uplift people’s moods.

My prints tell stories about Nigeria, especially stories inspired by nature and the natural environment within the country. It’s important for Nigerian creatives to keep telling our Nigerian stories, as not only will these expressions of culture be documented in history, but it’s also about owning our own narrative for others to appreciate.

Read the extensive interview here.

 

Credits

Interviewer – @oroxellar
Fashion editor- @duchesskaykay

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

