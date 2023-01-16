BN Style Spotlight: Idris & Sabrina Elba Coordinate in Colours at Gucci’s Fashion Show in Milan

It’s no longer news that Hollywood power couple Sabrina and Idris Elba nail couple style at any event they grace with their attendance. Keeping with tradition, the pair brought their fashion A-game in complementing colours to Gucci‘s FW 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

Sabrina opted for a vibrant look from Gucci’s cruise 2023 collection. She donned a red and green chevron and checkered mixed patterned coat, paired with white leather tie-up high-heel boots and a matching Gucci timeless Jackie 1961 bag.

For glam, Sabrina looked gorgeous in a stylish bob, brown lip combo and oversized black sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

Meanwhile, Idris donned a tailored turquoise suit featuring black tortoiseshell buttons and a wide pronounced lapel. The actor complemented the suit’s hue with a light-green button-down shirt. He added oomph to the look with a thin black textured tie and Gucci’s Men’s GG loafers featuring tassels. He accessorized with a shiny gold watch.