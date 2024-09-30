Idris Elba as Okonkwo: Reactions Pour In Over “Things Fall Apart” Film Adaptation

The announcement that Idris Elba would play Okonkwo, the revered wrestling champion of Umuofia, in the film adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s classic novel “Things Fall Apart” has sparked intense discussion on social media, especially (X) formerly Twitter.

Fans of the book and African cinema have had much to say, and opinions are divided. The debate sparked a wave of conversations across various fronts. For many in the filmmaking industry, the focus was on the cost and complexity of adapting such a monumental piece of African literature. They highlighted the high production costs of book adaptations and the challenges faced by Nollywood, which is heavily underfunded. Producers even pointed out how difficult it is to license Nigerian songs for films. Still, there is a sense of optimism, with many noting that Nigerian-British actor David Oyelowo, one of the project’s producers, and other Nigerians are involved, which ensures the film’s cultural authenticity

On the other hand, passionate lovers of African literature are fiercely against the idea of Idris Elba portraying Okonkwo. They argue that the role should go to a Nigerian actor, insisting that African stories should be told by Africans. They question whether Idris Elba can embody Okonkwo’s unique mannerisms, walk, and speech, as portrayed in the novel. Can he deliver lines in Igbo? Can he capture the essence of Nigerian English? Some referenced his voiceover for Asake’s upcoming documentary “The Lungu Boy,” questioning his ability to grasp Nigerian culture in its entirety. And of course, can he even roll fufu and dip it into soup like Okonkwo?

Others counter these claims, stating that Idris Elba is a seasoned professional who can adapt to any role. They argue that his talent transcends nationality, and encouraged people to focus on quality rather than nationality. They also pointed out that this isn’t the first time he’ll be playing such a role, citing his successful performance in “Beasts of No Nation,” also a book adaptation by Nigerian author Uzodinma Iweala, published in 2005.

Some argue that the lack of funding for high-quality adaptations in Nollywood could be addressed by pooling resources. This approach could bring together various stakeholders to support the production of ambitious projects like the “Things Fall Apart” adaptation. Others even suggest that fans seeking a fully Nigerian cast should revisit the 1971 film adaptation or the 1987 mini-series, where Nigerian legend Pete Edochie portrayed Okonkwo.

At the core of this debate is a deep love for “Things Fall Apart,” a book almost every Nigerian grew up reading. It’s clear that Chinua Achebe’s story holds a special place in Nigerian hearts, and the nation’s passion for the novel’s adaptation speaks volumes, even if opinions differ widely.

See the reactions of Nigerians to Idris Elba playing Okonkwo below:

Personally I’m excited for the Things Fall Apart movie, I want Hollywood to tell more Nigerian stories, but we need Nigerian voices and stakeholders in the room to ensure accuracy. — . (@UcheKl) September 28, 2024

I really don’t care who is cast in “Things Fall Apart” , I’m happy that an Igbo story is being told on a global stage. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) September 28, 2024

Things Fall Apart is incredibly impactful for a story told in such a short amount of text. I just hope that whoever involved in the final cut of the adaptation really digests the material and have Nigerians, especially Igbo ones, to consult on why certain aspects MUST be nailed — Chapman Roan #EndSARS (@Misundastudent) September 27, 2024

Wait till you find out Nigerian filmmakers cannot afford Fela’s songs in their films. lol. Again, proper finances need financial strategies. We are still very far off, guys. — Wingonia Ikpi. (@WingoniaIkpi) September 27, 2024