Idris Elba Narrates Asake’s Upcoming Documentary & You Should Watch the Teaser Now

Asake is set to release an exciting documentary, featuring the English actor and rapper Idris Elba as the voice behind the narrative.

A teaser shared on Asake’s Instagram showcases scenes of Lagos, including the iconic horse statues at Tafawa Balewa Square and the bustling Kakawa Street in downtown Lagos Island. It also captures exhilarating moments from Asake’s ongoing “Lungu Boy” world tour.

While the official title of the documentary remains under wraps, speculation suggests it may be named “Lungu Boy,” echoing his third album released just two months ago in August.

Watch the teaser below: