You’ve Got to Watch the Tug of War Between the Cast of “A Tribe Called Judah” & “Everybody Loves Jenifa”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Movie lovers, this is one you won’t want to miss. It looks like a sequel to “A Tribe Called Judah,” the blockbuster hit by Funke Akindele, is on the horizon—and it’s coming out sooner than you think.

We’ve all been buzzing about the return of the beloved series “Jenifa’s Diary” under its new title, “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” set to premiere in cinemas this December. Well, now there’s an official date—13th December, as confirmed by Jackie Appiah in a video shared by Funke Akindele on Instagram.

The video gives fans a fun sneak peek as the cast of “A Tribe Called Judah” and “Everybody Loves Jenifa” engage in a playful tug of war over which project audiences are more excited for.

Who do you think won? Watch the video below to find out

