Missed BellaNaija x The She Tank’s #HerMoneyHerPower Event? We’ve Got All the Highlights Right Here!

The #HerMoneyHerPower campaign event was nothing short of spectacular. It brought together women and men alike for insightful discussions on women’s economic power, exploring its significance and the ways they’ve personally benefited from it.

From thought-provoking conversations to the star-studded panel led by Funke Akindele, the event had it all.

The beautiful hosts—Ink Eze, Hawa Magaji, and Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba (Ariyike Dimples)—kept the energy high, ensuring everyone had a memorable experience. And let’s not forget the music, the food, and the captivating poetry performances that left the audience buzzing.

If you missed the event or couldn’t tune in to our YouTube livestream, don’t worry. We’ve curated the event’s highlights so you can feel like you had the best seat in the house.

Check out the highlights below:

Catch the hosts welcoming guests with powerful quotes from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Nollywood star Rahama Sadau shares how #HerMoneyHerPower personally resonates with her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Listen to attendees reveal who first taught them the importance of having their own money

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Speaking of financial independence, are you even Nigerian if you don’t know what “vex money” is? “Vex money” refers to that secret stash set aside to safeguard one’s independence in situations where they might feel disrespected or undervalued. It’s that financial lifeline for when you need to make a quick exit without compromising your dignity.

Watch Bovi and Oma Jay Nneji recount unforgettable moments when their vex money came to the rescue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AsoEbiBella Live (@asoebibella.live)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AsoEbiBella Live (@asoebibella.live)

The award-winning poet Havfy captured the essence of women’s economic power in a poem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

No event is complete without music. Oiza X Meyi, the twin musicians, had the audience clapping, laughing, and vibing to their lively performance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

For more highlights, check here.