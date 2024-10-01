Farmer’s Bride Breaks Records as the Highest-Grossing FilmOne Original

FilmOne Studios is thrilled to announce that Farmer’s Bride has achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the highest-grossing FilmOne Original film to date. With a staggering opening weekend box office of 37.1 million Naira, the film is said to have solidified its position as a commercial and critical success.

Farmer’s Bride has not only captured audiences with its compelling narrative, but it has also set a new benchmark for Nigerian cinema. The film’s impressive performance at the box office is a testament to the exceptional storytelling, strong performances, and dedicated production team behind the project.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this groundbreaking film. Check out the show times below and book your tickets now!

Showtimes:

