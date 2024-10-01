The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association to Celebrate 20 Years of Advocacy and Survivor Support | October 18th

The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA), which works to reduce the burden of cancer on African immigrant women and their families, is proud to announce its 20th Anniversary fundraising gala.

The event, hosted by FOX5 DC anchor Maureen Umeh, will occur at the Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt, MD at 8 pm ET on Friday, October 18, 2024. AWCAA will commemorate two decades of providing critical support, education, and patient navigation services to over 1,200 women each year who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The African immigrant population in America is one of the most negatively affected by existing health inequities in the U.S. Some don’t seek medical care because they are undocumented. They also experience a language barrier and a strong cultural stigma about cancer that can delay diagnosis and treatment. By the time they come in for a screening, they’ve already discovered a lump, which may be too late for a positive outcome.

AWCAA stands in the gap to help African immigrants overcome these barriers, access health care easily and live to be survivors of breast cancer.

This year, AWCAA aims to raise $20,000 for breast cancer patients and survivors in need. Since its founding, AWCAA has remained a beacon of hope, walking with women through the most challenging battles of their lives, offering not only medical guidance but also hands-on emotional and community support.

“For 20 years, we’ve been committed to raising awareness and supporting African women, who are disproportionately impacted by breast cancer,” says AWCAA founder Ify Nwabukwu. “With 42,250 women expected to lose their lives to breast cancer this year, we remain determined to reduce this number. Through two decades of education, support, and advocacy, we’ve empowered women to prioritize their health, and we will continue this critical work.”

Proceeds from the 20th anniversary gala will help pay for 3D mammography screening, and provide groceries or transportation for the uninsured, underinsured, and medically underserved African immigrant women who have cancer.

This milestone event promises to be a night of inspiration, entertainment, and deep reflection on the battles fought and won against breast cancer in African communities.

The evening will feature:

Afri-Couture Survivor Fashion Show – A powerful runway showcasing resilient survivors adorned in couture, representing strength, beauty, and victory over cancer. Impact Awards – Honoring individuals and organizations who have made a significant difference in the fight against breast cancer.

3-Course Dinner – Curated culinary delights for an evening of fine dining.

Entertainment – Featuring performances that will lift your spirits, including music by DJ Akuaa .

. Speakers from Johns Hopkins, Howard University, FOX5 DC, and more – Inspiring words from the leaders in healthcare and media.

AWCAA is proud to partner with BellaNaija, a global media leader, to share this momentous occasion with the world and spotlight their ongoing mission. To date, AWCAA has served over 40,000 women locally and internationally with access to life-changing health care and resources on their cancer journey. They continue to impact thousands of lives through breast cancer education, patient navigation services, and medical missions.

Tickets are $150 per person, and all proceeds go directly towards expanding AWCAA’s life-saving services globally. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, all ticket purchases are tax-deductible, and every dollar raised will help AWCAA reach even more women in need.

Guests who can’t attend are invited to participate in AWCAA’s “20 for 20 Campaign.” To mark their 20th anniversary, they are challenging everyone to contribute $20 to support AWCAA’s mission.

Every donation brings AWCAA closer to expanding its global impact and ensuring that no woman fights breast cancer alone. Learn more about how you can support them here.

To learn more about the 20th Anniversary Gala, please visit this link.

To purchase tickets for the 20th Anniversary Gala, please visit Eventbrite and to sponsor the event please contact: [email protected].

About African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA)

The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA) impacts thousands of lives through breast cancer education, patient navigation services and medical missions.

AWCAA is focused on both improving knowledge and increasing awareness about cancer across the African immigrant community. We conduct various community outreach activities delivered by trained cultural ambassadors.

Our trained cultural ambassadors organize events in their respective communities while leveraging the support of local partners including but not limited to churches, mosques, community centres, grocery stores, beauty salons, schools, and embassies.

Through their efforts, AWCAA has reached thousands of African immigrants through community outreach events in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County, Washington DC, and Virginia. Visit their website to learn more.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for AWCAA