African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association to Honour Breast Cancer Survivors with ‘Ladies First’ Brunch

The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA) is hosting its annual Ladies First Brunch on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt, MD. AWCAA is a nonprofit organization that works to reduce the burden of cancer on African immigrant women and their families. Join us for a day of celebration, education, and support.

Ladies First is a fundraiser with a family-oriented approach, that provides support for African women who have been directly or indirectly impacted by breast cancer. Hosted by Jummy Olabanji, the News4 Today Anchor at NBC4, this event seeks to recognize survivors, generate funds for those in need, and boost breast cancer awareness.

Breast cancer is a leading cause of death for Black women, who are 41% more likely to die from the disease than white women, according to the AWCAA. African women also present with breast cancer at a much younger age than their Caucasian counterparts. AWCAA is working to raise awareness and support for breast cancer patients and survivors in need and has a goal of raising $50,000.

Proceeds from Ladies First will help pay for 3D mammography screening and provide groceries or transportation for the uninsured, underinsured, and medically underserved African immigrant women who have cancer. The event will also feature a fashion show featuring AWCAA’s breast cancer survivors, panels, keynotes, spoken word artists, and African dancers.

We all have an obligation to put our health first, especially women of colour, who are affected by breast cancer the most, says AWCAA founder Ify Nwabukwu. According to the American Cancer Society, 43,700 women die from breast cancer this year, and we refuse to stand by and watch this number grow. Through our dedicated work in education and advocacy, we aim to empower women to place their health at the forefront of their lives.

The annual fundraiser is a gathering of the community that encourages education and dialogue on breast cancer and aids in removing the taboo in the African community. The event will celebrate all cancer patients and survivors.

Attendees will enjoy:

Welcome address from 2023 Ladies First Ambassador, Miss Africa USA, Snit Tewoldemedhin

Men Against Breast Cancer: Panel Discussion

Special Performance from Comedian and Spoken Word Artist Anna Mwalagho

Keynote from Assistant Professor of Surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland and Breast Surgical Oncologist, Dr. Olutayo Sogunro

Special Performance from Diazporic , the University of Maryland’s Premier African Dance Team

An Africouture Breast Cancer Survivor fashion show led by the Miss Africa USA team and Joy Kingsley Models

Models Survivor testimony from 24-year-old Kayla Medley, who was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer and recently had a mastectomy.

According to the AWCAA, they have provided assistance for over 30,000 women locally and around the world. They provide life-changing healthcare and resources, including breast cancer education, patient navigation services, and medical missions.

To register for the Ladies First Brunch or learn more, please visit their website.

Tickets for the Ladies First Brunch are available on Eventbrite, and to sponsor the event, To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please send an email to [email protected].

The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA) impacts thousands of lives through breast cancer education, patient navigation services, and medical missions. AWCAA is focused on both improving knowledge and increasing awareness about cancer across the African immigrant community.

AWCAA’s cultural ambassadors are building bridges between African immigrants and their communities. Through their work organizing community outreach events, AWCAA is helping to break down barriers and promote understanding. AWCAA’s community outreach programs have reached thousands of African immigrants in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County, Washington, DC, and Virginia.

