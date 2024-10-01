Connect with us

Promotions

Unlock Exclusive iPhone Benefits in Nigeria: 24-Month Warranty, Free Damage Cover & More!

Events News Promotions

The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association to Celebrate 20 Years of Advocacy and Survivor Support | October 18th

Movies Movies & TV Promotions

Farmer's Bride Breaks Records as the Highest-Grossing FilmOne Original

Events News Promotions

A New Era in Agriculture: Ghana Grows Changing Narratives Debuts at AgroFusion 2024

Events News Promotions

Africa's Top Innovators and Leaders Gather at "Africa Breakfast Convos" on the sidelines of UNGA

Events News Promotions

Cedre Expressions Unveils ‘Launch Your Fashion Business with Zero Capital’

Events Inspired News Promotions

Astra Fellowship and United Way Greater Nigeria Launch 2024 Productivity Accelerator Program

Inspired News Promotions

Create, Inspire, Win: Your Voice on Women’s Economic Power Could Earn You N1 Million!

Events News Promotions Style

Tessy Oliseh-Amaize Wows Philly Fashion Week 2024 With Sophisticated African Fashion

Events News Promotions

Bet9ja Foundation Honors Nigeria's Para Powerlifting Champions, Celebrating Their Dedication

Promotions

Unlock Exclusive iPhone Benefits in Nigeria: 24-Month Warranty, Free Damage Cover & More!

By Redington Group (Approved distributors of the iPhone in Nigeria)
Avatar photo

Published

16 seconds ago

 on

Did you know that your iPhone comes with value added benefits like a 24-month extended warranty and 6 months of free screen and liquid damage cover?

When you shop in-store, look for the sticker below.

This sticker guarantees that your iPhone is an authorized Apple product and grants you access to these exclusive benefits, ensuring your device is protected.

Scan QR code in store to verify authenticity.

How to Ensure You’re Buying the Real Deal:

  1. Look for the sticker on iPhone box.
  2. Speak to Apple-trained experts in-store for personalized advice.
  3. Scan the QR code for instant product verification.

What’s in it for you?

  • 24 Months of Warranty: Get the standard 1-year global Apple warranty, plus an additional 1-year local warranty total of 24 months
  • 6 Months Screen & Liquid Damage Cover: Protect your iPhone from accidental damage during the first 6 months, with free coverage.
  • Free Pick and Drop Service: Enjoy free doorstep pick-up and drop-off for warranty-covered products.

These benefits are available at Ensure Service Centers in Lagos and Abuja. For specific details, visit the following URL: Ensure Service Locations.

By choosing authorized Apple products, you’re not just getting cutting-edge technology, but also exclusive benefits like extended warranty and damage protection.

It’s simple: for peace of mind, look for the sticker and enjoy worry-free ownership.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php