A Week’s Worth of Stunning Outfit Ideas From Mercy Aigbe Adeoti

Hey, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the inspiration you’ll need to look good every day.

One fashionista that constantly gives us style inspiration is renowned Nigerian Actress, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti and today we bring you some of our favourites from her pile of noteworthy looks on Instagram.

If you are looking for proper Naija-woman vibes, this fashionista embodies all that and then some. Keep scrolling for today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Bag that deal when you show up like the boss you are in a midi-length monochrome bodycon paired with black shoes and a white purse. Easy-Peasy.

Tuesday

Denim is more than workwear these days, make a style statement in a popping pink jacket with a touch of denim.

Wednesday

Step up your two-piece with bright sneakers, pretty sunglasses, and a matching headband. Accessorize your neckline and wrists with multi-layered jewellery.

Thursday

Court attention in a casual bright-orange dress, woven hat, and lengthy pearl necklaces. Pick up a tiny bag that matches your fabulous hair.

Friday

Tone up your oversized black blazer with a bold waist belt, pretty black pantyhose, sandals and clutch for date night.

Saturday

Show out at that special occasion wearing a signature Nigerian Gèlè (oversized headgear) with an elegant outfit in true Owambe style.

Sunday

If you’re in town, you already know the vibe. Rich aunties step out in beautiful boubou dresses with a turban to match.

