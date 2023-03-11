We Are Taking Resort Style Inspirations From Sai Sanko This Weekend

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

You will love this if you’ve been looking for stylish outfit inspirations for vacation, travel or resort use. With her remarkable personal style, this Sierra-Leonean fashion, lifestyle and travel influencer turned fashionpreneur – Sai Sanko – makes a compelling case for lightweight feminine pieces perfect for hot climates, easy to pack and functional. Think about a colourful burst of attraction that’s comfortable and great for exploration.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favourite looks from her:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

