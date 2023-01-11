Connect with us

Style

Check Out This Week’s Stylish Workwear Ensembles| Edition 157

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 424

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

See How The Stars Showed Up to the 2023 Golden Globes

Style

FemyToys' Latest Collection Is A One-Stop Shop For Stylish Menswear

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Turned Heads in Tokyo James at Afro Nation Ghana

Style

This KochHouse Collection Is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Wardrobe Needs

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Complete Guide to Stylish WorkWear: Issue 156

Features Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Our 2022 Was Full of Back-to-Back Hits! Thank you, BellaNaijarians, For Sticking With Us

Style

It’s All About New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas This Week On #BellaStylista: 218

Style

BN Style Your Bump: The Dodos Uvieghara Edition

Style

Check Out This Week’s Stylish Workwear Ensembles| Edition 157

Published

53 mins ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ChicAma (@chicamastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SEPHORA (@sephoramld)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHARRY ODUM (@charryfabtory)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Osasogie Omoigui: On Keeping Your Relationship Healthy

Mfonobong Inyang: This Year, Have the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Book Review: The Condom and Other Stories by Peter Chika | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Our Response to Life Happenings Matters A Lot

Patricia Beshel: Painful Menstrual Cramps Should Be Checked
css.php