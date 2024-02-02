Unveiling Vanessa Gyimah’s Glamorous Slay at Sephora Collection’s Exclusive Launch Party | WATCH

Ghanaian pro makeup artist and beauty influencer — Vanessa Gyimah, dazzled in an all-white ensemble at Sephora Collection‘s exclusive launch party for the new “Love The Lift” mascara pairing white tights with a tailored double-breasted blazer, a multi-layered pearl necklace, pinup earrings and stilettos.

She completed the look with a well-sculpted nude facebeat, cocoa-lined glossy lips, and a sleek ponytail. See below:

The 48-hour-long event featured various activities from a basketball viewing to wining-and-dining. Vanessa restyled her frontal with various partings, letting her hair down into a charming side sweep and more as she enjoyed the sessions.

She ditched glossy nude lips for a bold red pout switching outfits from a sleeveless jersey to a print mini dress, layered with a black body top paired with black tights, boots and a red handbag.

