Claire Idera Nnani Just Launched A Fashion Brand "Cladini Studio"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It was a double celebration for multidisciplinary artist Claire Idera on Sunday, January 28. The artist and fashion designer clocked 30, and to celebrate this milestone, she launched her fashion brand, Cladini Studio, in a soiree attended by her close friends, industry colleagues and fashion influencers.

The event showcased the brand’s inaugural collection, providing a sneak peek into the creative vision behind Cladini. Cladini means to “cover your inner self.”

According to Claire, “Cladini is elegant, soft, romantic, it celebrates the femininity of the woman. It is for the woman who values purity, self-awareness and class. She is intentional about her growth, business and career in general. She loves love, celebrates love and gives love to those around her. She enjoys travel, art and progressive conversations. She aspires to have her life very balanced with date nights, weddings, work events, fun gatherings and holidays.”

The soiree was catered to by Chef Fregz, and curated by Funmi Victor-Okhigbo, with an added touch of elegance by Teni Sagoe. Notable attendees included her husband, Akah Nnani, Bolanle Olukanni, Zainab Balogun, Beauty Tukura, Carol Ofem, Seun Oduyale, Toun and Lumi Morgan, Blessing Abeng, Bisilola of Afrovibes, Nonye of ‘This Thing Called Fashion,’ and Olumide Owolabi of KLM.

Talking about her new fashion brand, Claire Idera says, “Cladini Studio is a culmination of years of passion and dedication to the world of art and fashion. I am thrilled to share this journey with friends, colleagues, and fashion enthusiasts alike.”

 

