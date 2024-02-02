Connect with us

Style

Unveiling This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 199

Events News Style

We are LIVE with Isoken & Ivie Ogiemwonyi at Copenhagen Fashion Week 2024. Join Us!

Nollywood Style

Ready to Up Your Fashion Game this Week? Sharon Ooja Egwurube Has You Covered!

BN TV Events Style

How iCON Billingsley Stood Out in a Nigerian KAMSI-TCHARLES Suit at Paris Haute Couture Week

BN TV Living Style

Enjoy 38 Seconds of Impeccable Dance & Fashion with Dénola Grey & Sisiano | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Sabrina Elba Showed Out in Anatomical Pieces at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show in Paris

BN TV Events Style

See How Chris Brown & Ugo Mozie Showed Up To Amiri's Menswear Show in Paris

Beauty Events Style

Hollywood Actress — Alexis Floyd Spotted in SA's Gert-Johan Coetzee at Disney's Post-Emmys® Celebration

Beauty Style

The 7 Beauty Trends You'll See All Of 2024 - You're Welcome!

Beauty Style

Kika 'Good Hair' Osunde Takes Paris in Grand Style for Georges Chakra's Haute Couture Show

Style

Unveiling This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 199

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Yusufs (@theyusufs)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @naledi_mak

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lydia Tsegay (@femmeblk)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Audrey Lunda (@audrey_lunda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R A C E. K (@grvce_k8_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ooreofe Oluwadara (@oreofay)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adedoyin Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessieca Alford (@themakingsofjmarie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php