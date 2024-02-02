Unveiling This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 199

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Jakes Roberts (@sarahjakesroberts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Yusufs (@theyusufs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa (@enioluwaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @naledi_mak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lydia Tsegay (@femmeblk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey Lunda (@audrey_lunda)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonye Udeogu | CONTENT CREATOR (@thisthingcalledfashionn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G R A C E. K (@grvce_k8_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ooreofe Oluwadara (@oreofay)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adedoyin Olar Folami (@olarslim)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessieca Alford (@themakingsofjmarie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omila Sihle Sicwebu-Gqoboka (@omilagqoboka)