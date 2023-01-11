Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 424

Check Out This Week’s Stylish Workwear Ensembles| Edition 157

See How The Stars Showed Up to the 2023 Golden Globes

FemyToys' Latest Collection Is A One-Stop Shop For Stylish Menswear

BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Turned Heads in Tokyo James at Afro Nation Ghana

This KochHouse Collection Is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Wardrobe Needs

#WorkWearFashion: Your Complete Guide to Stylish WorkWear: Issue 156

Our 2022 Was Full of Back-to-Back Hits! Thank you, BellaNaijarians, For Sticking With Us

It’s All About New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas This Week On #BellaStylista: 218

BN Style Your Bump: The Dodos Uvieghara Edition

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

Here are a few styles we love.

@rubyokezie

@veekee_james
Outfit @veekeejames_official
Photographer @themichaelcollins_
Makeup @officialdavidstarr
Jewelry @wowaccessorries
Gele @khernys_touch

@tubobereni_
Dress @tubo__
Makeup @polycarp_beauty

@rotimyrudeboi

@bolanle
Dress @elvirajude
Makeup @tamars_beauty

@oliviaarukwe
Dress @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @revyasbeauty

@jessicaseth_
Dress @_stitchesbyaisy_

@omowunmi_dada
Outfit @somobysomo

Dress @veekeejames_official
Makeup @zainabazeez

@iamsafyrelondon

@valsgramm

@joselyn_dumas
Outfit @shebybena

@medlinboss

@love.debss

Outfit @magneticelegance

Dress @zemphanie

@nimmie_
Dress @zaynabsaphirng

@onyeeka
Dress @stitchesbylaura_

@chikaike

@lifecanbe_ify

 

Kids!

@jessicaseth_

