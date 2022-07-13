Temi Otedola Was A Sight To Behold At The National Film Awards

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Kunle Afolayan’s award-winning 2020 film Citation has yet again snagged another win, this time in the ‘Best International Film’ category at the recently-concluded National Film Awards in the United Kingdom.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the lead actress in the film Temi Otedola announced the win in a head-turning Louis Shengtao Chen look which she wore to the event. 

The cupro-draped velvet gown featured a form-fitted waist and asymmetric tiers, highlighting Temi’s enviable figure. The beauty finished off the look with strappy heels and minimal jewellery. Her makeup was soft and glowing with perfectly highlighted cheeks and glossy lips, which she paired with a messy bun with two face-framing tendrils.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

Credits

Photos by @moeez
Film by @alyxalakija
Styled by @momo.mho in @louisshengtaochen
Makeup by @_shirleyannedapaah
Hair by @beahxkadi via @wordonglam

