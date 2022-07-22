Style
BNStyle Spotlight: Daniel Kaluuya on the Black Carpet at the ‘Nope’ Movie Premiere
In sunny Los Angeles earlier this week, the highly anticipated sci-fi horror flick Nope by Academy Award-winning Director Jordan Peele had its Hollywood premiere, and the cast and stars showed up dressed to the nines. One style star that landed on our style radar was the leading man for the movie, Daniel Kaluuya.
Styled by Jason Rembert, The British-Ugandan scene-stealer stepped out in a stunning black Dior suit designed by Kim Jones with a white turtle neck and a pair of dashing Jimmy Choo shoes.
View this post on Instagram
The 33-year-old actor then accessorized with black Versace sunglasses, a silver Cartier watch, matching Jewellery from De Beers and a striking lapel pin. It doesn’t get cooler than this look, and it’s sure to go down as one of his most stylish appearances ever.
Credits
Stylist: @jasonrembert
Sunglasses: @versace
Suit: @dior
Jewellery: @debeersofficial | @cartier
Shoes: @jimmychoo