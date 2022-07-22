BNStyle Spotlight: Daniel Kaluuya on the Black Carpet at the ‘Nope’ Movie Premiere

In sunny Los Angeles earlier this week, the highly anticipated sci-fi horror flick Nope by Academy Award-winning Director Jordan Peele had its Hollywood premiere, and the cast and stars showed up dressed to the nines. One style star that landed on our style radar was the leading man for the movie, Daniel Kaluuya.

Styled by Jason Rembert, The British-Ugandan scene-stealer stepped out in a stunning black Dior suit designed by Kim Jones with a white turtle neck and a pair of dashing Jimmy Choo shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Rembert (@jasonrembert)

The 33-year-old actor then accessorized with black Versace sunglasses, a silver Cartier watch, matching Jewellery from De Beers and a striking lapel pin. It doesn’t get cooler than this look, and it’s sure to go down as one of his most stylish appearances ever.

Credits

Stylist: @jasonrembert

Sunglasses: @versace

Suit: @dior

Jewellery: @debeersofficial | @cartier

Shoes: @jimmychoo

