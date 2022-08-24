Connect with us

See This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 138

#BNShareYourHustle: Tullipio Has The Perfect Bridal & Resort Wear Collections For The Ladies

Thuso Mbedu Shows Us a New Side to Her Style in this Vanity Fair Feature

FreshbyDotun Makes a Bold Comeback with Its 'ManAboutTown' Collection

Here’s Your Guide To A Dapper Week In Style, Thanks Mr Xabib

We’re Straight-Up Crushing on Nancy Isime's Look for the "Obara 'M" Movie Premiere

Ebuka Hosted Tonight’s Eviction Show — And Slayed His Outfit Again!

Badeseré Lagos is Making a Strong Case For African Fabrics With its New Collection "Orixa"

KO Lifestyle Recently Unveiled their Debut Collection & It’s a Must-See

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Gorgeous Green Looks This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 204

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BUHLE (@_om_chic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe (@nthambe633)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary Edoro (@themaryedoro)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🎀💎Berla Mundi (@berlamundi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seithati Letsipa (@thati_22)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alo (@aloaweye)

