#BNShareYourHustle: Tullipio Has The Perfect Bridal & Resort Wear Collections For The Ladies
Hey BellaNaijarians!
We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).
The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.
For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Tullipio | @tullipio
Tullipio is a women’s clothing brand that offers cutting-edge tailoring and dressmaking services. Their couture, wedding, and resort wear collections are crafted with love from sketch to completion to bring customers’ ideas to reality.
Their professionally made-with-love clothing has been exported to the UK, USA, and other countries. Tullipio gives great service at all times while striving to become a household brand in the Nigerian and African fashion scenes.
Try their service today, and make memories together.
Shoot them a DM on Instagram.