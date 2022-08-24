Connect with us

Style

See the 7 Times Dénola Grey Served Unmissable Fashion Moments

Style

Okay! John Boyega Makes a Case for Minimalist Streetwear

Career Features Style

#BNShareYourHustle: Tullipio Has The Perfect Bridal & Resort Wear Collections For The Ladies

Style

See This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 138

Style

Thuso Mbedu Shows Us a New Side to Her Style in this Vanity Fair Feature

Style

FreshbyDotun Makes a Bold Comeback with Its 'ManAboutTown' Collection

Style

Here’s Your Guide To A Dapper Week In Style, Thanks Mr Xabib

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

We’re Straight-Up Crushing on Nancy Isime's Look for the "Obara 'M" Movie Premiere

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Ebuka Hosted Tonight’s Eviction Show — And Slayed His Outfit Again!

Style

Badeseré Lagos is Making a Strong Case For African Fabrics With its New Collection "Orixa"

Style

See the 7 Times Dénola Grey Served Unmissable Fashion Moments

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Amongst fashionable male personalities in Africa, Denola Grey stands out every time. The style star has cemented his way onto the men’s style hall of fame. The fashion consultant has an affinity for edgy and striking looks and makes a buzz-worthy appearance at every event he graces.

From sporting striking streetwear looks to donning crisp suits. Below are the seven times Denola proved he is the perfect fashion muse we can all draw inspiration from when we feel stuck.

 

When He Looked dapper in a David Wej Suit at the Cartier’s Queen Cup in England.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fisayo Longe (@fisayolonge)

A Moment Please for this Attention-Grabbing black Look Dénola Rocked to Orange Culture’s SS22 Presentation at Lagos Fashion Week 2021.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Dénola Made a Striking Appearance in a Matador Velvet Suit by Rhobes at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. BAFTA party.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

 A Sight to Behold in “Lamé” Agbada From TDA Couture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

At the 2022 AMVCA Runway Show, Clad in a Tasteful Kimono Kollection and Rhobes Suit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Dénola Grey Never Misses! Don’t You Just Love This Atafo Suit? 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

 The Perfect Wedding Guest Style Inspo in this David Wej Suit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Tullipio Has The Perfect Bridal & Resort Wear Collections For The Ladies

Akilapa Precious: Using Content To Improve Sales On Online Stores

Mfonobong Inyang: It is the Turn of the Lazy Nigerian Youth!

Chisom Mefor: ASUU Strike – Are We Taking Ten Steps Backward?

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle August Edition Is…
css.php