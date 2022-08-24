See the 7 Times Dénola Grey Served Unmissable Fashion Moments

Amongst fashionable male personalities in Africa, Denola Grey stands out every time. The style star has cemented his way onto the men’s style hall of fame. The fashion consultant has an affinity for edgy and striking looks and makes a buzz-worthy appearance at every event he graces.

From sporting striking streetwear looks to donning crisp suits. Below are the seven times Denola proved he is the perfect fashion muse we can all draw inspiration from when we feel stuck.

When He Looked dapper in a David Wej Suit at the Cartier’s Queen Cup in England.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fisayo Longe (@fisayolonge)

A Moment Please for this Attention-Grabbing black Look Dénola Rocked to Orange Culture’s SS22 Presentation at Lagos Fashion Week 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Dénola Made a Striking Appearance in a Matador Velvet Suit by Rhobes at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. BAFTA party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

A Sight to Behold in “Lamé” Agbada From TDA Couture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

At the 2022 AMVCA Runway Show, Clad in a Tasteful Kimono Kollection and Rhobes Suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Dénola Grey Never Misses! Don’t You Just Love This Atafo Suit?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

The Perfect Wedding Guest Style Inspo in this David Wej Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

