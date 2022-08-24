Okay! John Boyega Makes a Case for Minimalist Streetwear

John Boyega recently stepped out for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah in New york clad in stellar minimalistic garb to promote his upcoming movie Breaking.

The first look was an all-white ensemble featuring a pristine white blouson jacket worn over a crisp white tee, belted high-waisted trousers and a pair of silky smooth sneakers.

Out on the streets, he took an opposite yet stylish turn in an all-black ensemble, consisting of sleek cargo pants, a chunky black crew neck jumper and a set of Celine shoes. The British-Nigerian actor accessorised both looks with a gold necklace featuring a key pendant.

Credits

Photo credit: @johnboyega

Black Shoes: @celine

