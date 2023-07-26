John Boyega talks about His Favourite Naija Food, Artist, Music & Movie | Watch

Connect with us

Award-winning Hollywood actor John Boyega takes immense pride in showcasing the Nigerian flag and enthusiastically discusses his love for various aspects of Nigerian culture.

In the video, he expresses his fondness for Jollof Rice, a popular Nigerian dish. He also reveals Wizkid as his favourite Nigerian artist, highlighting the vibrant music scene in the country. When it comes to his favourite places to visit, John mentions the delightful experiences he had with his family in Abeokuta, as well as his enjoyment of exploring the vibrant cities of Abuja and Lagos.

Watch the video below:

