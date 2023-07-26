Prime Video Unveils Teaser Trailer for “The Boys” Spinoff “Gen V”

Prime Video has just released the exciting teaser trailer for the much-anticipated original series, “Gen V.” The show will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting with three episodes on Friday, September 29, followed by weekly releases until the epic season finale on Friday, November 3.

The teaser gives a glimpse into the life of Godolkin University, the only college in America exclusively dedicated to young-adult superheroes, managed by Vought International. This spinoff from “The Boys” delves into the training of the first generation of superheroes who discover that their powers come from Compound V injections rather than being inherent gifts. These competitive young heroes push their physical and moral limits to compete for the prestigious top ranking at the school. Along the way, they come to realize that ambition comes with sacrifices and that distinguishing right from wrong is not as straightforward as they once believed. When dark secrets from the university’s past come to light, the students must confront the kind of heroes they aspire to become.

The series boasts an impressive cast, including Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Gen V also features guest appearances from Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, with Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles from “The Boys.”

Showrunners and executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters lead the creative team, with executive producers Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. The series is co-executive produced by Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís.

Gen V is a collaborative production of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Watch the teaser trailer: