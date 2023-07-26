Niyi Akinmolayan shares Official Poster and Release Date for “Mikolo“



Nigerian filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan has shared the official release date for his upcoming kids-centred live-action film titled “Mikolo.”

“Mikolo” features notable Nollywood stars like Etim Effiong and Yvonne Jegede alongside talented young actors like Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga and Oluwapamilerinayo, who play major roles in the movie.

Distributed by Film One, the movie is set to be released in cinemas nationwide on August 18, 2023.

