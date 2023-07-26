Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Niyi Akinmolayan shares Official Poster and Release Date for “Mikolo“

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Efa Iwara & Beverly Naya star in Benneth Nwokike’s Directorial Debut “Insecure”

Movies Promotions

TECNO's CAMON 20 Premier 5G takes a Step forward in unleashing the Power of Mobile Filmmaking

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Netflix Shares Trailer for Femi Adebayo’s Yoruba Epic “Jagun Jagun” | Watch

Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Check Out These Stunning Looks From Barbie The Movie Premiere In South Africa

Movies Movies & TV

The Barbie Train Made A Colourful Stop At Filmhouse Lagos

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

The Second Season of Taiwo Shittu’s “Boy Meets Girl” is Here!

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 5 of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Sibe” on BN

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

BBNaija Season 8 is Coming to Your Screen! Here's All You Need to Know About the All Stars Edition

Movies Movies & TV

Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Taraji P. Henson Nominated for 2023 Emmys

Movies

Niyi Akinmolayan shares Official Poster and Release Date for “Mikolo“

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Nigerian filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan has shared the official release date for his upcoming kids-centred live-action film titled “Mikolo.”

“Mikolo” features notable Nollywood stars like Etim Effiong and Yvonne Jegede alongside talented young actors like Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga and Oluwapamilerinayo, who play major roles in the movie.

Distributed by Film One, the movie is set to be released in cinemas nationwide on August 18, 2023.

See the announcement below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niyi Akinmolayan (@niyi_akinmolayan)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chisom Olamigoke: On Making Your Goals A Reality

Semhal Tsegaye Abebe is Helping Young Migrants Pursue Their Dreams in This Episode of Work & Life in Italy

What Does Life as a Celebrity Mobile Barber Look Like? Read this Edition of “Doing Life With” TopzyCut to Find Out

BN Prose: Taking Back What is Mine by Grace Ogor

5 Things to Know Ahead of Adekunle Gold’s Forthcoming Album
css.php