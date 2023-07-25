Efa Iwara & Beverly Naya star in Benneth Nwokike’s Directorial Debut “Insecure”



Nigerian director and filmmaker Benneth Nwokike has shared the first trailer for his upcoming movie, “Insecure.”

Produced by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, the psychological drama film is Benneth Nwokike’s directorial debut and stars Efa Iwara, Beverly Naya, and Venita Akpofure.

“When a devoted wife helps her husband build a thriving art gallery, their seemingly perfect life is disrupted by a captivating woman. As she grapples with heartbreak and betrayal, she must also confront her own insecurities and embark on a desperate quest for justice.”

The cast also includes Ade Laoye, Demi Banwo, Michael Ejoor, Darasimi Nadi, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Daniel Abua, Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, and Tope Olowoniyan.

Watch the trailer below: