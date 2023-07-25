Efa Iwara & Beverly Naya star in Benneth Nwokike’s Directorial Debut “Insecure”

Connect with us

Nigerian director and filmmaker Benneth Nwokike has shared the first trailer for his upcoming movie, “Insecure.”

Produced by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, the psychological drama film is Benneth Nwokike’s directorial debut and stars Efa Iwara, Beverly Naya, and Venita Akpofure.

“When a devoted wife helps her husband build a thriving art gallery, their seemingly perfect life is disrupted by a captivating woman. As she grapples with heartbreak and betrayal, she must also confront her own insecurities and embark on a desperate quest for justice.”

The cast also includes Ade Laoye, Demi Banwo, Michael Ejoor, Darasimi Nadi, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Daniel Abua, Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, and Tope Olowoniyan.

Watch the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @insecuremovie

