Movies
Efa Iwara & Beverly Naya star in Benneth Nwokike’s Directorial Debut “Insecure”
Nigerian director and filmmaker Benneth Nwokike has shared the first trailer for his upcoming movie, “Insecure.”
Produced by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, the psychological drama film is Benneth Nwokike’s directorial debut and stars Efa Iwara, Beverly Naya, and Venita Akpofure.
“When a devoted wife helps her husband build a thriving art gallery, their seemingly perfect life is disrupted by a captivating woman. As she grapples with heartbreak and betrayal, she must also confront her own insecurities and embark on a desperate quest for justice.”
The cast also includes Ade Laoye, Demi Banwo, Michael Ejoor, Darasimi Nadi, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Daniel Abua, Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, and Tope Olowoniyan.
Watch the trailer below:
View this post on Instagram