Enjoy BBNaija Season 8 with TECNO and Win Jaw-Dropping Prizes!

Hey there, BBNaija Season 8 is back with all your faves rocking your TV screens, and guess what?

TECNO is bringing the party to town!

This excitement is made more palpable as TECNO is for the third consecutive season joining the fun and there are a lot of surprises for all the fabulous fans out there. Brace yourselves for an electrifying experience filled with jaw-dropping prizes and the trendiest gift items throughout the season!!!

At TECNO, they dig their groovy fans, and they are going all out to make this BBNaija All-Stars season a total blast for everyone! This season promises a series of weekly engagement activities that will keep their fans pumped and give them a chance to score some seriously rad rewards!

Be part of the buzz as you share your thoughts on BBNaija All-Stars and TECNO on Twitter and other social media platforms using #BBNaijaxTECNO. By doing so, you can win amazing prizes like airtime and cash prizes! Stay in the loop, join the convo, and watch out for the weekly winning spree!

Every week, TECNO will be looking for the top 10 buzzy fans with the highest number of tweets about BBNaija All-Stars and TECNO. And guess what? Each of these groovy peeps will get a fab N5000 worth of airtime! Talk about staying connected and keeping the good vibes rolling, thanks to TECNO!

But that’s not all, Get ready to unleash your inner oracle! Each week, TECNO is hosting an engagement bonanza on social media pages. It’s a time to shine, and fans could win some seriously hip N5000 worth of airtime! All you have to do is take part in activities like predicting the Head of House (HOH) winner or saving one’s fave housemate!

If you are a BBNaija All-Stars megafan or a tech-savvy trendsetter, TECNO got something that will blow your mind!

So, get ready to rock and roll for the ultimate BBNaija All-Stars experience with TECNO! Tune in to your fave reality show, get in on the hype, and snag some great prizes. Together, TECNO will make this BBNaija All-Stars season an absolute blast!

Stay glued to TECNO’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for all the latest scoops, surprises, and exclusive content.

Sponsored Content