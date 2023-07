Mavin Records star Crayon has dropped his much-anticipated debut album, “Trench To Triumph.”

The thirteen-track album features previously released songs like “Ijo (Laba Laba)” and “The One (Chop Life)” featuring Yaba Buluku Boyz. “Trench To Triumph” also features collaborative efforts with Victony, Ayra Starr, KTIZO, Magixx, and Oxlade.

Stream here.

Listen below: