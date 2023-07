Kizz Daniel has dropped the trailer for his upcoming studio album titled “Maverick.”

His fifth studio album, the 20-track upcoming album, features some of his previously released hit songs like “Buga”, “Shu-Peru“, “Cough“, “Cough (Remix)” featuring Becky G, and “RTID (Rich Till I Die)“.

“Maverick” is set to be released on July 28, 2023.

Watch: