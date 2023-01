Kizz Daniel kicks off the new year with the release of the music video for his recent single “RTID (Rich Till I Die).”

“RTID (Rich Till I Die),” produced by Reward Beatz and co-produced by Blaise Beatz, continues Kizz Daniel’s amazing run of churning out smash hits. The crisp visuals for this tune were directed by TG Omori.

Listen to the track here.

Watch the video below: