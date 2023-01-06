Gaise Baba, Spirit of Prophecy & IBquake Performed & Thrilled Fans at the ‘Gaise Baba Live In Concert’ | See Photos

On December 22, 2022, Afro-fusion artist Gaise Baba gave his fans an experience they won’t be forgetting anytime soon. The live-in concert, which took place at the Muson Center in Lagos, featured a Broadway orchestra with percussions blended with acapella, spoken words, and music performances by IBquake, Spirit of Prophecy, Marizu, Gil Joe, and other inspiring artists.

Izee Smith opened the show, followed by Ore Macaulay, a spoken word minister who captivated the room with her ravishing voice and awed everyone with her wit. Then came Ellie Scotte, Ife Play, and Angeloh.

Introduced by ID Cabasa, Gaise Baba opened the show with a series of danceable cadences before performing the song “Logo.” He then performed a series of songs, including “Talk am,” in which he addressed the core of Christianity while challenging Christians to bring light to the world as fellow torchbearers within our diverse profession.

There was a brief intermission during which the audience was treated to a sobering and inspiring video of Gaise Baba and his crew touring secondary schools to mentor and encourage students through music and art. Temitope Dabest, Gaise Baba’s cinematographer, produced the video, which depicts several school outreach programs that use music and art for social impact, teen advocacy, and youth mentoring.

Gaise Baba also performed a wide range of songs, including “Follow Follow,” “Surely,” “Olulana,” “Titilai,” “Elijah Level,” and “Questions,” a hit from his album “A Decade After” that features rapper Tobi Toun.

