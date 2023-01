Waje has released a new album titled “The Misfit,” a follow-up to the praise-and-worship-themed album, “Unbroken.”

The album which houses 12 tracks features artists like Ice Prince Zamani, Passi, D’banj and Josey. It contains beautifully written songs in an ensemble of different genres like Afrobeats, R & B, Pop, Dancehall and House Music.

Listen to “The Misfit” below:

Stream here.