Catch all of the incredible performances from Season 4 of The Voice Nigeria | Blind Auditions

Tolani Baj travelled to Cape Town for the First Time & Here’s How it Went

Mercy Johnson Okojie whips up Goat Meat Ekwang with the help of Deyemi Okanlawon on “Mercy’s Menu”

Mercy Eke Is On “Lilian’s Couch” This Week | Watch

Netflix Unveils Trailer For Crime Thriller "Shanty Town" starring Chidi Mokeme, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Ini Edo

Koko Kalango is Back for “Colours of Life” Season 4 | Watch Episodes 1 - 3

Watch part 2 of Bimbo Ademoye's hilarious web series "Sibe’

Watch the trailer for Tega Salubi's web series "Love & Gossip"

Tomike Adeoye is Expecting Baby Number 2! Watch This Super Cute Reveal

Catch Mercedes Benson & Denola Grey on the Final Episode of #NdaniTGIFShow for the Year

The Voice Nigeria is back!

The fourth season premiered with Waje, Naeto C, Niyola, and Praiz as the judges, and Kate Henshaw and Zainab Balogun as the hosts. The show’s format, which features four stages of competition: blind auditions, battles, knockouts, and live shows, has kicked off its first stage with a bang!

Watch the talents attempt to impress the judges with their amazing performances below:

Clark Mccoll sings “Heal the World”

Jochebel Pepple sings “Never Far Away”

Peter Francis sings “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing”

Agbroko Tejiri sings “Flashlight”

Benjamin Ayemere sings “Why I Love You”

Joy Chukwuma sings “Best Thing I Ever Had”

Melody Thompson sings “Read All About It”

Quindon Ogar sings “Forever Young”

Aderemi Adeniyi sings “Papa”

Temitope Akinola sings “No Woman No Cry”

Star Onuogha sings “Freedom”

Roland Matthew sings “Jailer”

Okechukwu Amaka sings “Felony”

Matthew Abah sings “Time To Say Goodbye”

Emmanuel Ogionwo sings “360”

