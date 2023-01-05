BN TV
Catch all of the incredible performances from Season 4 of The Voice Nigeria | Blind Auditions
The Voice Nigeria is back!
The fourth season premiered with Waje, Naeto C, Niyola, and Praiz as the judges, and Kate Henshaw and Zainab Balogun as the hosts. The show’s format, which features four stages of competition: blind auditions, battles, knockouts, and live shows, has kicked off its first stage with a bang!
Watch the talents attempt to impress the judges with their amazing performances below: