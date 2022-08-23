Thuso Mbedu Shows Us a New Side to Her Style in this Vanity Fair Feature

Actor and Emmy nominee Thuso Mbedu has been making waves in Hollywood from her outstanding performance in Barry Jenkins’s limited series The Underground Railroad to debuting in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s highly anticipated drama The Woman King opposite Viola Davis.

The rising South African star has our full attention as an excellent thespian and a style star that keeps on delivering must-see looks. And for this Vanity Fair feature, she does not disappoint with her superb sartorial choices. Masterminded by the talented Olivia Weeden, this photoshoot proves that Thuso Mbedu is a certified style star.

Read excerpts of the interview below:

On the bond with Viola Davis on The Woman King set

The film has an all-star, introverted cast—except for John Boyega, who is a complete clown and a joy to work with.” “Viola did say that if her story was turned into a biopic, she would love me to play [her]. I said, ‘I can audition?’ And she said, ‘No, Thuso can play.’ I said, ‘Oh.’

On graduating from drama school in Johannesburg

I couldn’t afford to fail and go back home. I hadn’t worked for six straight months; I’d gone through depression as a result. I was like, ‘If I don’t get this, take me, Jesus.

Read the full issue here.

