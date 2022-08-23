FreshbyDotun Makes a Bold Comeback with Its ‘ManAboutTown’ Collection

Nigerian menswear brand, FreshbyDotun has returned with a new collection, tagged Man About Town, which caters to the socially active man that loves style and comfort.

The artistic and vibrant collection features an exciting variety of uniquely sewn kaftan and agbada designs that are soft and alluring on the wearer and in the eye of the beholder.

This lookbook features Nollywood favourites Maurice Sam, Bryan Okey, Ibrahim Suleiman, and comedian Hero Daniels sporting the new pieces. The brand’s latest offering is for that stylish man who is all about tradition yet craves luxury and class. The outfits consist of high-quality fabrics, with embroidery and geometric designs at strategic points.

See the collection below.