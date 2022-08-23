Connect with us

Style

FreshbyDotun Makes a Bold Comeback with Its 'ManAboutTown' Collection

Style

Thuso Mbedu Shows Us a New Side to Her Style in this Vanity Fair Feature

Style

Here’s Your Guide To A Dapper Week In Style, Thanks Mr Xabib

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

We’re Straight-Up Crushing on Nancy Isime's Look for the "Obara 'M" Movie Premiere

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Ebuka Hosted Tonight’s Eviction Show — And Slayed His Outfit Again!

Style

Badeseré Lagos is Making a Strong Case For African Fabrics With its New Collection "Orixa"

Style

KO Lifestyle Recently Unveiled their Debut Collection & It’s a Must-See

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Gorgeous Green Looks This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 204

Style

Week in Style: If You’re Looking to Perfect that Effortlessly Chic Style, Nana Agyemang Is Your Plug!

Style

Winnie Leon is One Curvy Babe That Knows How to Style Her Curves!

Style

FreshbyDotun Makes a Bold Comeback with Its ‘ManAboutTown’ Collection

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian menswear brand, FreshbyDotun has returned with a new collection, tagged Man About Town, which caters to the socially active man that loves style and comfort.

The artistic and vibrant collection features an exciting variety of uniquely sewn kaftan and agbada designs that are soft and alluring on the wearer and in the eye of the beholder.

 This lookbook features Nollywood favourites Maurice Sam, Bryan Okey, Ibrahim Suleiman, and comedian Hero Daniels sporting the new pieces. The brand’s latest offering is for that stylish man who is all about tradition yet craves luxury and class. The outfits consist of high-quality fabrics, with embroidery and geometric designs at strategic points.

See the collection below.

 

 

 

Credits
Designs: @freshbydotun
Photography: @spotlightpi
Model: @maurice_sam | @bryanbonbastiq | @herodaniels | @ibrahimsuleimanofficial

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: It is the Turn of the Lazy Nigerian Youth!

Chisom Mefor: ASUU Strike – Are We Taking Ten Steps Backward?

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle August Edition Is…

Comet Nwosu: Low-Cost Ways to Rid Yourself of Emotional Burdens

Jacqueline Alabi: On Social Media Personas and Real Life Identities
css.php