Experience the Art of Ibrahim Suleiman at Terra Kulture this December

Renowned for his captivating performances on screen, actor Ibrahim Suleiman is now set to unveil a new facet of his artistic expression. This multitalented creative is making his debut in the art world with a solo exhibition, offering a deeply personal glimpse into his journey, imagination, and storytelling prowess.

Taking place on December 28th & 29th 2024 at Terra Kulture, this highly anticipated event promises to reveal a side of Ibrahim that few have seen before. Known for his ability to evoke emotion through acting, Ibrahim now translates that same passion and depth into breathtaking visuals that explore themes of identity, resilience, and the beauty in imperfection.

A Journey Through Creativity

This debut exhibition is not just a collection of art pieces—it’s an invitation into Ibrahim’s world. The exhibition features works Ibrahim has created over the last 4 years, and covers themes such as social consciousness, nature, beauty (inner and aesthetic), the whims and vices of the human condition, and also features a tribute to the grace and complexity of the African woman, as represented by his mother.

Each artwork tells a story, His use of vibrant colours and bold strokes intersect beautifully with his use of texture. There is a delightful range of tone in this body of work. Some of his paintings are whimsical and playful, some are deeply introspective, and others are vibrant and celebratory. It makes for a really well-rounded collection, and the conversations around them will be diverse and engaging.

Art has always been a way for me to process life’s complexities, he says. This exhibition is a reflection of who I am, where I’ve been, and where I’m headed.

What to expect

Witness History in the Making: Be part of the unveiling of Ibrahim Suleiman’s first art collection, a pivotal moment in his creative career.

Be part of the unveiling of Ibrahim Suleiman’s first art collection, a pivotal moment in his creative career. Engage with the Artist: Gain insights into his creative process and the stories behind the art.

Gain insights into his creative process and the stories behind the art. A Unique Cultural Experience: The event offers a rare blend of visual storytelling, creativity, and community.

The event offers a rare blend of visual storytelling, creativity, and community. Support the Arts: Celebrate the intersection of entertainment and visual artistry, and encourage more creators to share their unique talents.

Event Details

Date: 28th & 29th December 2024

Venue:Terra Kulture

Time: 10am- 7pm daily

Admission: Free Entry

The exhibition provides an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Ibrahim Suleiman’s artistic vision. Explore his creative journey and experience the unique perspective of this talented actor and artist.

BellaNaija is a media partner for SON OF AISHA Exhibition