We Treated the Winners of the #FeelLikeAChildAgain Campaign to A Day of Fun | Watch Videos

1 hour ago

On the second of December, we asked people to participate in the Feel Like A Child Campaign, a BellaNaija initiative in collaboration with BreatherNG.

For this campaign, we invited people to write a letter to Santa, reflecting on their fondest childhood Christmas memories and sharing what they miss about Christmas as adults. We asked them to make a wish to Santa to help them feel like a child again.

Our aim with the #FeelLikeAChildAgain campaign is to present the perfect opportunity to let go of adulthood and enjoy experiences that’ll make you feel alive, even if it’s just for a day. Within 2 weeks, we received lots of interesting letters from participants. It was a tough one but we eventually selected five (5) winners.

See the winners here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)


On Sunday, we treated them to a day of fun curated by BreatherNG. They explored the art of pottery; making items with clay and participating in the pottery on a wheel activity. After that, they were treated to yummy meals courtesy of BellaNaija.

Watch the videos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

We thank everyone who participated in the campaign and we look forward to doing more next year!

