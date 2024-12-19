Connect with us

Features

#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Paul Ogar Remembers the Magic of His First Boat Cruise One Christmas

Features

#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Margaret Reflects on the Magic of Childhood Christmas, Missing Mum and Santa

Features

#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Funky Sunglasses, Parties & Gifts – Adebisi Amori Remembers a Simpler and Joyful Christmas

Features

#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Ene Agada Reflects on the Christmas Morning Cleaning Rituals of Her Childhood

Features

#BN2024Epilogues: 2024 Started Off Great for Kehinde Egbanubi But She's Ending it With Mixed Feelings

Features

#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Fix Big Moves Misses The Sense of Community That Comes With Christmas

Career Features Living

Wunmi Adelusi: Reflecting on My Career Lessons from 2024

Features

#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Blessing's Favourite Christmas Memory Was Receiving a Gift She'd Never Forget

Features

#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Seyi Olaniyan's Fondest Childhood Christmas Memory was Visiting the Amusement Park

Features

Osisiye Tafa: The Many Reasons Why I Converted to Islam

Features

#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Paul Ogar Remembers the Magic of His First Boat Cruise One Christmas

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

My fondest Christmas memory is when I was ten years old. My dad took our family on a boat cruise. There are five of us in my family: my dad, my mum, my two siblings, and me.

The boat cruise was a five-kilometre ride on an engine-powered boat with a roof. I had never been in a boat before, so I was a bit scared. However, my dad reassured me that there was nothing to worry about. We were all given life jackets, and then the boat set off. We enjoyed music and delicious food during the ride. I loved the experience, and when it was time to leave, I wished we could stay longer. I hoped we could come back the next day for another cruise. It was a truly entertaining and refreshing experience.

Yours,

Paul Ogar.

_ _ _ _

The BellaNaija #FeelLikeAChild campaign, in collaboration with BreatherNG, presents the perfect opportunity for people to let go of adulthood, let their hair down and ‘play’ like a child for a day. Together with BreatherNG, we’re creating an unforgettable experience for 5 winners and their plus one this December. 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Telling stories that matter.

css.php