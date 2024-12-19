FeelLikeAChildAgain: Paul Ogar Remembers the Magic of His First Boat Cruise One Christmas

My fondest Christmas memory is when I was ten years old. My dad took our family on a boat cruise. There are five of us in my family: my dad, my mum, my two siblings, and me.

The boat cruise was a five-kilometre ride on an engine-powered boat with a roof. I had never been in a boat before, so I was a bit scared. However, my dad reassured me that there was nothing to worry about. We were all given life jackets, and then the boat set off. We enjoyed music and delicious food during the ride. I loved the experience, and when it was time to leave, I wished we could stay longer. I hoped we could come back the next day for another cruise. It was a truly entertaining and refreshing experience.

Yours,

Paul Ogar.

