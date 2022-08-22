Style
Here’s Your Guide To A Dapper Week In Style, Thanks Mr Xabib
Kenyan fashion influencer Mr Xabib is one stylish man who combines streetwear and formal looks effortlessly to fit his tasteful aesthetic.
The stylish model has a perfectly curated feed and a fondness for styling colours and textures to create a visually appealing palette. From neutral to vibrant colours, his page has something for every occasion to inspire your next outing.
If you’re looking for more ways to elevate your wardrobe, we have curated seven stylish outfits for the week using Mr Xabib as a style guide.
Monday
Start the week with a well-tailored neutral suit and a dashing pair of shoes to complement the look.
Tuesday
Switch things up with a vibrant-coloured suit to win all the accolades.
Wednesday
Wednesdays are boring without adding pink pieces to elevate your look.
Thursday
A look that aids a work-to-evening hangout transition is a plus.
Friday
It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.
Saturday
Denim-on-denim will forever be a classic combo. Give it a try this weekend.
Sunday
Any Sunday activity demands elegant attire.
