Here’s Your Guide To A Dapper Week In Style, Thanks Mr Xabib

Kenyan fashion influencer Mr Xabib is one stylish man who combines streetwear and formal looks effortlessly to fit his tasteful aesthetic.

The stylish model has a perfectly curated feed and a fondness for styling colours and textures to create a visually appealing palette. From neutral to vibrant colours, his page has something for every occasion to inspire your next outing.

If you’re looking for more ways to elevate your wardrobe, we have curated seven stylish outfits for the week using Mr Xabib as a style guide.

Monday

Start the week with a well-tailored neutral suit and a dashing pair of shoes to complement the look.

Tuesday

Switch things up with a vibrant-coloured suit to win all the accolades.

Wednesday

Wednesdays are boring without adding pink pieces to elevate your look.

Thursday

A look that aids a work-to-evening hangout transition is a plus.

Friday

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.

Saturday

Denim-on-denim will forever be a classic combo. Give it a try this weekend.

Sunday

Any Sunday activity demands elegant attire.

