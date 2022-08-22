We’re Straight-Up Crushing on Nancy Isime’s Look for the “Obara ‘M” Movie Premiere

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On Saturday, August 20, was the premiere of FilmOne and FilmTrybe’s forthcoming film “Obara ‘M (My Blood),” and it was a breathtaking scene as the theme for the premiere was Ankara glam. Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime, showed up to the premiere in Lagos wearing an eye-catching A-Line Ankara dress.

The media personality made a stylish appearance in Stitches by Aisy, matching the dress with black pantyhose, green heels, and an unmissable headgear in the same green Ankara fabric.

Her makeup was as bold and stunning as her ensemble, with a refined showcase of glossy red lips, lush lashes, subtle brows, and rosy cheeks. What’s not to love? Nancy ensured all the attention was on her at the premiere.

“Obara M” is a musical film about Oluchi, an aspiring musician who is forced to confront her true self and past mistakes following the death of her estranged father. She reconnects with her daughter, whom she abandoned at a young age, through their love for music. However, the echoes from the past, greed and bad decisions, spring from every corner, threatening to bring them down.

The film stars Nancy Isime alongside Nkem Owoh, Onyeka Onwenu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ninalowo Bolanle, Bolaji Ogunmola, Ikponmwosa Gold, Sydney Talker, Buchi, The Cavemen, and Darasimi Nadi. It will premiere in cinemas nationwide on August 26, 2022.

Credits:

Stylist extraordinaire: @medlinboss
Dress tailored by: @_stitchesbyaisy_
Fabric: @hollantex_official
Makeup: @bibyonce
Gele: @adufegele
Photographed by: @photokulture

