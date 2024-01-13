Connect with us

Idris & Sabrina Elba Were Loved Up in Jeans at the Gucci Ancora Menswear AW 2024/25 Fashion Show

Ever-Gorgeous Funmi Iyanda Stuns in VICNATE's New SISI GIRL Campaign, Check It Out

Nigerian Ayo Edebiri Wins Big in Custom Prada at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Wedding Guest Style: Watch This Pleated Gele Crafting Process On Whitney Madueke

8 Ways to Restyle Knotless Braids in 2024 | WATCH

Watch Beauty Tukura Get Ready for the Launch of Mama's Sleeping Scarf by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Toni Tone & Taye9ja's Fantastic Yuletide Shoot Deserves Your Attention. Check It Out

Stars Are Shining Brightly This Christmas On #BellaStylista: Issue 260, Check Them Out!

Mercy Eke Was The Most Dapper GroomsWoman At Omashola Kola Oburoh's Wedding Ceremony

12 Outfit Inspirations For Classy Girls This Christmas Season, From The Ever Elegant Lisa Victor | WATCH

1 hour ago

Locked in the arms of one another, lovebirds Idris & Sabrina Elba graced the Gucci Ancora Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show at Milan Fashion Week on Friday, January 12th, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

Sabrina (35) sported a backless crop top with multicoloured embellishments and a matching bag placed on her shoulders. She paired them with well-fitted bleached jeans, wine-coloured stilettos and a matching slim wine belt while Idris (51) donned a patterned long coat with muted wine-coloured details layered with a pair of baggy jeans, a black top and a Gucci insignia belt. He tied up the look with black shoes and a bone.

Idris had his beards lightly groomed showing off his grey hair while Sabrina had her short hair sleeked back and she wore a subtle facebeat with a dark red lippie. Swipe through the carousel below for a peek at their refined style garnished with sweet PDA:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

Watch Sabrina on the move, hit the ▶ button below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

@sabrinaelba

@idriselba

@gucci

@thekimbino

@davidecichello

@cheryl_konteh

@jdebruyne

@byholliem

