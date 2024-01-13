Idris & Sabrina Elba Were Loved Up in Jeans at the Gucci Ancora Menswear AW 2024/25 Fashion Show

Locked in the arms of one another, lovebirds — Idris & Sabrina Elba graced the Gucci Ancora Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show at Milan Fashion Week on Friday, January 12th, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

Sabrina (35) sported a backless crop top with multicoloured embellishments and a matching bag placed on her shoulders. She paired them with well-fitted bleached jeans, wine-coloured stilettos and a matching slim wine belt while Idris (51) donned a patterned long coat with muted wine-coloured details layered with a pair of baggy jeans, a black top and a Gucci insignia belt. He tied up the look with black shoes and a bone.

Idris had his beards lightly groomed showing off his grey hair while Sabrina had her short hair sleeked back and she wore a subtle facebeat with a dark red lippie. Swipe through the carousel below for a peek at their refined style garnished with sweet PDA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

Watch Sabrina on the move, hit the ▶ button below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

Credits

@sabrinaelba

@idriselba

@gucci

@thekimbino

@davidecichello

@cheryl_konteh

@jdebruyne

@byholliem

