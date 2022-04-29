It’s Coming! Check Out the Teaser for “Glamour Girls” starring Sharon Ooja, Nse Ikpe-Etim & Toke Makinwa

Connect with us

Published

32 mins ago

 on

Play Network Studios has revealed the teaser for the remake of the 1994 Nollywood blockbuster, “Glamour Girls”, which will exclusively premiere on Netflix.

The teaser shows an array of stars such as Sharon Ooja, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Toke Makinwa, Temisan ‘Taymesan’ Emmanuel, Joselyn Dumas, and Segilola Ogidan.

The first “Glamour Girls” followed the life of a village girl who was influenced by her friend to get a job in Lagos to live a better life. It starred Liz Benson, Ngozi Ezeonu, Eucharia Anuobi, Pat Attah, Ernest Obi, Zack Orji, and others.

Watch the teaser below:

