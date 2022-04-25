Connect with us

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Japheth Omojuwa Is Engaged & Getting Married Soon!

Features Relationships

Olusola Kaka: Learning About Genetic Disorders Before Saying "I Do"

Features Relationships

Estrella Dale: Getting Married For the Wrong Reasons Could Be a Person's Worst Decision

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s 10 Years of Undying Love for Stephanie & Linus Idahosa!

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

We're In Love With Adekunle Gold's Special Birthday Message To Wife Simi

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi: A Relationship Timeline

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Debby Felix, Nonso Bassey & Okey Jude discuss Cohabitation & Celibacy on "Ndani Real Talk"

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Jennifer Lopez Detail the Sweet Moment Ben Affleck Popped the Question

Nollywood Relationships Scoop Weddings

“Final Lap” - Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah Are Counting Down to #UndeniablyYours2022

Features Relationships

Rita Chidinma: The Thing About Encouraging Women to Leave Abusive Relationships

Relationships

Japheth Omojuwa Is Engaged & Getting Married Soon!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @danieldyntar_photography

Public speaker and political blogger Japheth Omojuwa just shared news of his engagement to his longtime sweetheart Demilade Odu on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JJ. Omojuwa (@omojuwa)

“Let’s end the speculation…for a moment of clarity. Late last year, Demi answered an emphatic “yes!” to my proposal. Therefore, I will be getting married to @demilade_odu soon, by God’s grace. She has been a friend in truth and indeed, a kind lover, a crucial General when I needed an army, a learned ally, a most loving angel, and clearly, a big beautiful Queen. She is so easy to love. We will be counting on your support and prayers as we count down to some of the most important days of our lives. As with this note, we will communicate future information with the public, if necessary. Thank you very much,” he captioned a photo of himself and his fiancée, Demilade.

The author of the critically acclaimed book “Digital: The New Code of Wealth” received tons of congratulatory messages on his post from famous friends, including Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Banky W, Bisola Aiyeola, Toke Makinwa, Andy Madaki and so many others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JJ. Omojuwa (@omojuwa)

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Olusola Kaka: Learning About Genetic Disorders Before Saying “I Do”

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Building Blocks for Your Personal Brand

Osahon Okodugha: Could Your High Heels Be the Cause of Your Pain? 

Talking Law With Ivie Omoregie: What is Considered to Be Statutory Rape?

Adanna Elechi: Dealing With Sachet Racism

css.php