Japheth Omojuwa Is Engaged & Getting Married Soon!

Public speaker and political blogger Japheth Omojuwa just shared news of his engagement to his longtime sweetheart Demilade Odu on Instagram.

“Let’s end the speculation…for a moment of clarity. Late last year, Demi answered an emphatic “yes!” to my proposal. Therefore, I will be getting married to @demilade_odu soon, by God’s grace. She has been a friend in truth and indeed, a kind lover, a crucial General when I needed an army, a learned ally, a most loving angel, and clearly, a big beautiful Queen. She is so easy to love. We will be counting on your support and prayers as we count down to some of the most important days of our lives. As with this note, we will communicate future information with the public, if necessary. Thank you very much,” he captioned a photo of himself and his fiancée, Demilade.

The author of the critically acclaimed book “Digital: The New Code of Wealth” received tons of congratulatory messages on his post from famous friends, including Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Banky W, Bisola Aiyeola, Toke Makinwa, Andy Madaki and so many others.

Congratulations to the happy couple!