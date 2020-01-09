Connect with us

Career Events

Learn How to Harness the Power of Relationships at the 2020 Lofty Heights Conference | January 18th

Career Features Inspired

Wunmi Adelusi: Here's How to Crush Your Personal Development Goals Without Breaking the Bank

Career Features

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Debating Whether to Make that Career Change in 2020? Read This For Clarity

Career Features Inspired

Technology Entrepreneur Tarebi Alebiosu of Yoke Solutions is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Promotions

Here's How You can Leverage Current Digital Skills to move Your Brand to the Next Level in 2020

Career Events

Learn How to Envision & Manage Transitions in 2020 at Stephanie Kadiri's “StephREDD” One-day Repositioning Meeting | January 18th

Career Features

Mike Hunder: Online Courses Are a Great Way to Start Your Coaching Business

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Tosan Mogbeyiteren is Reducing Infant Mortality in Nigeria with WeMUNIZE

Career Features

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: How to Achieve Your Financial Goals in 2020

Career Promotions

Secure your Creative Business in 2020 with UBA’s Loan Scheme

Career

Learn How to Harness the Power of Relationships at the 2020 Lofty Heights Conference | January 18th

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The 2020 edition of the Lofty Heights Conference themed Stronger Together promises to be a thought-provoking and life-changing event aimed at helping young professionals start up their year. 

Lofty Heights Conference is undoubtedly one of the most attended and impactful gatherings of young professionals in Nigeria.

Date: Saturday, January 18th, 2020
Venue: Pistis Hub, Maryland, Lagos

It is an annual inspirational and mind-provoking gathering designed to empower participants to be the best at their chosen fields and live a purposeful life that is built on excellence. This event helps attendees to get clarity on goals and visions for the new year, hence, why it holds at the start of each year.

The Lofty Heights Conference boasts of eminent personalities in Nigeria who have graced her platform and thereby welcomed them into her Hall of Fame. Some of these great personalities include Kunle Soriyan, Niyi Adesanya, Morayo Afolabi Brown, Lanre Olusola, Osayi Alile, Jimi Tewe, Seyi Law, Ubong King, Holy Mallam, ID Cabassa, Titi Oyinsan, Glowreeyah Braimah, Fela Durotoye, Toyin Onigbanjo, Ayodeji Megbope, Japheth Omojuwa, Praise Fowowe, Frank Edwards, Akpororo, Adepeju Jaiyeoba, and many others.

The last edition had in attendance over 2000 participants at the venue and tens of thousands of others via our active Social Media engagements and live streaming. Testimonials still keep pouring from attendees of previous editions.

The event is absolutely FREE, however, registration is compulsory. To register, click HERE.

For sponsorship, exhibition and advert placement please call 08122293999, 08166223311 or email [email protected].

BellaNaija is a media partner for The Lofty Heights Conference

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Uche Anichebe: How Nigeria Can Solve Its Plastic Problem

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Crush Your Personal Development Goals Without Breaking the Bank

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Debating Whether to Make that Career Change in 2020? Read This For Clarity

Advertisement
css.php