Learn How to Harness the Power of Relationships at the 2020 Lofty Heights Conference | January 18th

The 2020 edition of the Lofty Heights Conference themed Stronger Together promises to be a thought-provoking and life-changing event aimed at helping young professionals start up their year.

Lofty Heights Conference is undoubtedly one of the most attended and impactful gatherings of young professionals in Nigeria.

Date: Saturday, January 18th, 2020

Venue: Pistis Hub, Maryland, Lagos

It is an annual inspirational and mind-provoking gathering designed to empower participants to be the best at their chosen fields and live a purposeful life that is built on excellence. This event helps attendees to get clarity on goals and visions for the new year, hence, why it holds at the start of each year.

The Lofty Heights Conference boasts of eminent personalities in Nigeria who have graced her platform and thereby welcomed them into her Hall of Fame. Some of these great personalities include Kunle Soriyan, Niyi Adesanya, Morayo Afolabi Brown, Lanre Olusola, Osayi Alile, Jimi Tewe, Seyi Law, Ubong King, Holy Mallam, ID Cabassa, Titi Oyinsan, Glowreeyah Braimah, Fela Durotoye, Toyin Onigbanjo, Ayodeji Megbope, Japheth Omojuwa, Praise Fowowe, Frank Edwards, Akpororo, Adepeju Jaiyeoba, and many others.

The last edition had in attendance over 2000 participants at the venue and tens of thousands of others via our active Social Media engagements and live streaming. Testimonials still keep pouring from attendees of previous editions.

The event is absolutely FREE, however, registration is compulsory. To register, click HERE.

For sponsorship, exhibition and advert placement please call 08122293999, 08166223311 or email [email protected].

