Toast to An Icon! Alexander-Julian Gibbson & NOK by ALÁRA Hosted Naomi Campell, Kenneth Ize, Leomie Anderson and More

In an event hosted by the super stylist and thrown by NOK by ALÁRA, Gibbson invited the likes of Naomi Campbell, Leomie Anderson, Moses, Ghanaian-American photographer, Joshua Kissi, LVMH Prize front runner, Kenneth Ize, Mrs. Reni Folawiyo, founder of ALÁRA, and Mr. James Barnor himself.

The event honoured the life and work of 91-year-old Ghanaian photographer, James Barnor, who’s work is currently showing at the foundation. James Barnor is a pioneer of Ghanaian photography. Barnor’s career covers a remarkable period in history, bridging continents and photographic genres to create a transatlantic narrative marked by his passionate interest in people and cultures.

The event served to connect Africa’s past, present, and future allowing the young African creatives maneuvering the space now to interact and learn from a living legend. to the Nubuke Foundation, for a celebration. The entire event was a stylish affair and libations from Courvoisier kept everyone in a celebratory mood.

ALÁRA is a unique Nigerian-based, 3,200 sq ft concept store located in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos. The store carries luxury fashion, accessories, furniture and art of African origin and around the world. NOK by Alara is a contemporary African restaurant, and the culinary extension of Alara’s concept to celebrate and elevate all aspects of the African lifestyle. Alexander-Julian is a Nigerian-born, NYC based fashion and travel editor who specializes in style, travel, culture, and all their intersections. He is a creative artist whose dedication to creating quality, aesthetically charged content has led him to styling, directing, and photography.

His skills have been employed by large enterprises such as Coca-Cola, Vogue Magazine, GQ Magazine, and FENDI Americas in a wide range of content and creative consulting capacities. His newest venture is with ALÁRA has employed his skills as a Global Creative Consultant for the brand. Nubuke Foundation is a bespoke art space and development of arts and cultural infrastructure in Ghana, West Africa. Nubuke Foundation is dedicated to preserving, recording and promoting the visual arts and culture of Ghana. Considering this, the gallery’s reopen after 2 years of reconstruction launched with a retrospective exhibition of celebrated photographer, James Barnor.

James Barnor’s photographs represent societies in transition: Ghana moving towards its independence and London becoming a cosmopolitan, multicultural metropolis. Barnor’s life has been punctuated by many firsts, making him an incredible record of historic and iconic moments. He founded his first photographic studio, Ever Young, in 1953 and went on to capture luminaries including Ghana’s first prime minister, Kwame Nkrumah. Many never seen James Barnor’s photographs and candid reflections are on show at our new gallery until 10 May 2020.

