Bask in the Beauty of Culture With Tiana and Moses' Yoruba Trad | WATCH

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding Reception First Look Has Us Falling in Love

From Strangers to Friends, Now Lovers! Here's How Seun & Tolu Came To Be!

Love, Beauty & Everything Nice – Here's Your #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly Roundup

 Teenah and Elvis' Ghanaian Trad Was a Festival of Love and Colours

Tunde Proposed to Chinonso in a Bookstore and It Was Perfect!

A Food Hunt Led Hauwa and Wesley to Happy Ever After!

From Wedding Planner to Bride! Enjoy Hilda & Abraham's Pre-wedding Shoot

Annie & Kayode Were Paired During a Church Youth Program - They Found Love Shortly After

It is Love Overdose With Deborah and Samuel's Wedding Video

Bask in the Beauty of Culture With Tiana and Moses’ Yoruba Trad | WATCH

Published

47 minutes ago

 on

Yoruba weddings are always a blast, and Tiana and Moses are giving us just the right dose of love, culture and style with theirs.

After sharing beautiful moments with their squad during the wedding morning, the lovebirds stepped out in their regal outfits to perform their traditional marriage rites. They danced, smiled, and basked in the joy of uniting their families in a celebration rooted in deep tradition. The colours, the vibes, and the undeniable love in the air made this day one for the books. We’re soaking in every moment of #Tiamoforever wedding video, and we bet you’ll love it too!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @smokhyimagery

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

