Bask in the Beauty of Culture With Tiana and Moses’ Yoruba Trad | WATCH

Yoruba weddings are always a blast, and Tiana and Moses are giving us just the right dose of love, culture and style with theirs.

After sharing beautiful moments with their squad during the wedding morning, the lovebirds stepped out in their regal outfits to perform their traditional marriage rites. They danced, smiled, and basked in the joy of uniting their families in a celebration rooted in deep tradition. The colours, the vibes, and the undeniable love in the air made this day one for the books. We’re soaking in every moment of #Tiamoforever wedding video, and we bet you’ll love it too!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @smokhyimagery