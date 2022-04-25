Tolani Baj’s New Vlog Gives An Inside Look At The # ReelDeel22 Wedding

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Media personality and lifestyle content creator Tolani Shobajopopularly known as Tolani Baj, was among the guests for the most talked-about traditional wedding of the year, the union between Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike.

On her Youtube channel, Tolani vlogged the entire experience from her arrival at Owerri, Imo state, where the nuptials took place, to her preparation for the traditional wedding ceremony.  

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:

