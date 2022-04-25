You’ll Totally Love the Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Recipe for Nigerian Fish Stew (Imoyo)

Chef Tolani of the “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” has shared a new recipe on her YouTube channel, and she promises you will love this one.

This recipe is for the Nigerian fish stew, and it’s a thin sauce, not as thin as pepper soup, but not as thick as the usual Nigerian tomato stew. It is very easy and all the ingredients are easy to locate.

Ingredients you will need:

Croaker fish

Pepper mix (40% tatashe 20% rodo 20% tomatoes 10% shombo 10% onions)

Fresh ginger and garlic paste

Seasoning and salt

Palm oil

Vegetable oil

Water

Watch the vlog: