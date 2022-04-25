Connect with us

BN TV Living

You’ll Totally Love the Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Recipe for Nigerian Fish Stew (Imoyo)

BN TV Living

Episode 1 of Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman’s “DUE Parenting Podcast” is Here!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 5 of TNC Africa’s Audio Drama Series “Love, Music & Dreams”

BN TV Music

New Video: Johnny Drille - Lies

BN TV

Vader The Wildcard & MejiIsTheOne team up in this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Abiye, Teni, Kamal & Chidi's Double Date Turns Out to be One They'll Never Forget | "Love Like This" Episode 9

BN TV Living

This Tozo Pepper Rice by The Kitchen Muse is One Recipe to Try at Least Once a Week

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Bimbo Ademoye, Sharon Ooja & Kate Kamau put their knowledge of "Bridgerton" to test

BN TV

The 2nd Part of Banky W & Adesua's "Blackbox Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is an Interesting Watch

BN TV

Watch this New Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

You’ll Totally Love the Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Recipe for Nigerian Fish Stew (Imoyo)

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Chef Tolani of the “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” has shared a new recipe on her YouTube channel, and she promises you will love this one.

This recipe is for the Nigerian fish stew, and it’s a thin sauce, not as thin as pepper soup, but not as thick as the usual Nigerian tomato stew. It is very easy and all the ingredients are easy to locate.

Ingredients you will need:
Croaker fish
Pepper mix (40% tatashe 20% rodo 20% tomatoes 10% shombo 10% onions)
Fresh ginger and garlic paste
Seasoning and salt
Palm oil
Vegetable oil
Water

Watch the vlog:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php